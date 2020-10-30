Paul Rudd Delights New York Voters Waiting in Rain by Handing out Cookies

✖

All-time good guy Paul Rudd recently delighted New York City voters by handing out cookies to them as the waited in the rain to cast their ballots. A clip of Rudd passing out the delicious treats made its way onto Twitter, with masked actor seen giving the cookies to voters who were trying to shield themselves from the rain by using umbrellas. The Ant-Man actor appeared to have more goodies to offer waiting voters, and he continued to work his way down the line.

Now This, a digital news outlet, eventually bumped into Rudd while he was out on the street, and asked him about what motivated him to get out to help. "It should not be hard to vote. People should be getting the day off from work, polling places should be everywhere. This should be easy, not hard," Rudd replied. "Anyone who is waiting in line deserves to be kind of, I think, thanked, and encouraged, and recognized." He then added, "One of the things that's been really encouraging is seeing how many people are coming out early and voting, all across the country."

Brooklyn: Paul Rudd is handing out cookies to people standing in line — in the rain — waiting to vote. I adore Paul Rudd...pic.twitter.com/fTlM3rmFT2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 29, 2020

Rudd's kind gesture has had a lot of people talking on social media. "Now if I could just get Paul Rudd to eat more of those cookies he might look like me," comedian Mike Birbiglia joked. "Oh man, I’m getting emotional," added Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong. "No need for Ant Man. Paul Rudd is a real hero," quipped CBS Sports journalist Luis Muguel Echegaray.

While Rudd does not often open up about his personal politics, in the past he has participated in rallies for Democrat political candidates. In 2018, the Poughkeepsie Journal noted that Rudd was just one of many celebrities who participated in an event held at the Ulster County Performing Arts Center in Kingston. However, Rudd explained that regardless of one's political affiliations, "you’ve got to get out and vote – especially these days."

On Oct. 30, Rudd will sit down with former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttiegieg for a conversation during the Rolling Stone sponsered Fridays for Unity event. Additionally, Senator Bernie Sanders and Rapper Killer Mike will have a chat as well, and Senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will speak with rapper Princess Nokia in a video that will be shared on Nov. 2. All of the events will broadcast on the Rolling Stone YouTube page.