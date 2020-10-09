Watch Paul Rudd Talk Trash to Robert Downey Jr. in Epic Fantasy Football Music Video

✖

The actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are taking part in a fantasy football league, and Paul Rudd is talking trash to Robert Downey Jr. This week, the Ant-Man actor released a music video that features him singing a new version of the Black Sabbath song "Iron Man," which is Downey's character in the MCU. In the video, Rudd is the lead singer, lead guitarist, bass player and handling the drums.

When Downey saw the video, he went to Instagram to call out Rudd. In the video, Downey told Rudd he's going to eat all his candy at his candy store. And at the end, Downey told Rudd, "I love you, buddy." Rudd and Downey are two of the 14 members in the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football Charity League, a one-of-a-kind fantasy football league featuring some of the biggest stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) playing for charity. This is the second year of the fantasy football league, which is presented by FanDuel and this season is dedicated to the late Chadwick Boseman who played the role of T'Challa in Black Panther.

"This cast is like family. We love doing this together and we’re all delighted to be able to benefit our favorite charities," AGBO founder Joe Russo said. "Now we can play in a far more meaningful way thanks to the generous support of FanDuel. Most importantly, it’s an honor to dedicate this season to Chadwick. We all miss him dearly." The other members in the league are Elizabeth Olsen, Ryan Reynolds, Pom Klementieff, Chris Evans, ESPN's Matthew Berry, Tom Holland, Karen Gillian, Simu Liu, Anthony Mackie, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth who won last year.

"We have been following these superheroes for more than ten years and have heard about their passion for fantasy football from red carpet interviews, so we knew we wanted to be a part of this passionate fantasy football league," Matt King, CEO of FanDuel Group said. "What truly made us step up and be a part of this was the charity element and the fact that this league consists of superheroes on and off screen who have found a way to channel their fantasy football passion into doing some real good in the world." Currently, Berry is in first place followed by Reynolds and Evans.