Watch: Paul Rudd and Chris Evans Have a Perfect Exchange About Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Paul Rudd and Chris Evans are known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, they are also big football fans as Rudd follows the Kansas City Chiefs while Evans is all about the New England Patriots. Rudd and Evans recently interviewed each other for Variety's Actors on Actors and talked about Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Rudd first asked Evans his thoughts on Brady leaving the Patriots and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I knew you were going to ask that," Evans said while laughing. "He gave me 20 years of sports memories. It's an embarrassment of riches. I have seen so many Super Bowl victories in my life. He can go wherever he wants. I wish him all the best." Evans went on to say he's impressed with athletes because they don't take breaks, unlike actors who can take time off after working on a project. "Tom doesn't stop," Evans continued. "And for that, at his age, whatever he wants to do, however he wants to see his career finish out, I wish him all the best."

Rudd then asked Evans if he would ever buy a Buccaneers jersey. Evans said he would "never" do that, but he said if the Pats aren't going to win the Super Bowl he will check out Brady and the Bucs. Evans then asked Rudd about the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, who Evans considers the best QB in the NFL.

"This is the first time in my life," Rudd said when talking about the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl. Evans then told Rudd to "get used to it" because the Chiefs will be good for a very long time. Evans went on to say "the whole" team is great, but Mahomes is the reason the Chiefs are where they are right now.

"He's special and a great guy," Rudd said about Mahomes. Rudd was at the Super Bowl earlier this year cheering on the Chiefs. He also attended the celebration parade in Kansas City and talked about how much he enjoyed watching the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers go at it.

"When they won, I was so nauseous watching the game," Rudd said. "It's a shame there had to be a loser because the 49ers are such a good team. Their defense is crazy great and they have so many good players."