Paul Rudd and Dan Levy's Restaurant Photo Drives Social Media Wild
Actors Paul Rudd and Dan Levy were photographed having dinner together at an Indian restaurant in London, England this weekend, and social media can't get enough. The restaurant owner shared the photo on Twitter, where it quickly went viral. Fans of Schitt's Creek, Ant-Man, celebrity culture and Indian food in general had to weigh in on the candid.
The photo shows Rudd, Levy and restaurant owner Asma Khan smiling together in front of a table of clean plates. Khan is the founder of Darjeeling Express, where the Rudd apparently had more than one meal. Khan tweeted: "When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!!"
When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!! pic.twitter.com/pkRtnF9pDt— Asma Khan (@Asma_KhanLDN) August 1, 2021
Fans speculated about how Rudd and Levy had met and whether they might have any major projects coming up together. Some hoped that Rudd would return to his sitcom roots by joining Levy in a post-Schitt's Creek project, while others wondered if Levy might be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some capacity. At the time of this writing, the two don't appear to have anything in the works together — at least, nothing that has been publicly announced.
None of that stopped fans from speculating, or from simply admiring Rudd and Levy's casual friendship on social media. Here's a look at what they are saying.
Ageless
I’m 19 and I’m struggling with back pain, breathing, and a will to live. Paul Rudd is out here looking amazingg— clarice (@Claricemfarmer) August 1, 2021
Daily sunscreen FTW!— Chad Ruffin, MD 🦻🏻 (@ChadRuffinMD) August 1, 2021
First and foremost, many commenters remarked on Rudd's good looks and his apparent agelessness. The actor looks practically the same way he did decades ago when his career began, and fans are dying to know his secret.
Secret Ingredient
Is it your food, Asma, that keeps Paul Rudd looking so young? @danjlevy joined Paul for some delicious elixir of youth? https://t.co/VdsBKpnTit— Ginger Edwin (@GingerMEdwin) August 2, 2021
In that same vein, some fans wondered if the food at Darjeeling Express had a magical quality to keep the actors looking young. Some joked that this was the best kind of advertising Khan could have hoped for.
Mindy Kaling
Food looks amazing pic.twitter.com/kFmSewWuhF— Medusa (@lusamedusa) August 1, 2021
Indian American actor Mindy Kaling joked that she felt like she should be involved in this viral photo somehow, and many fans agreed. They wished her the best in catching Rudd and/or Levy's attention.
Taste
How's Paul Rudd having bhature with pulao and what looks like chicken curry. Probably a daal, and what looks like pakode (god please don't be pedas). Nothing about this pic makes sense. White folk being robbed here lmao. The least we get for him looking so good at FIFTY TWO. https://t.co/AlZFzvbTu2— Arjun (@ArjunChopra_8) August 2, 2021
I also wanna eat pooris with Paul Rudd and Dannnnn :( https://t.co/wNe9CqM9K3— Ananya Bahl (@BahlAnanya) August 1, 2021
Some people decided to judge Rudd and Levy's taste by their choice of Indian food, deciding whether the actors were savvy and whether they could handle spice. Others actually took this as more of a reflection on Khan and her offerings.
Good Company
10/10 would join this meal. For the food and people 🥺🥺 https://t.co/o86H3Fj8Gn— Tabitha Rani (@tabbyrani) August 2, 2021
And I wanna be the kebab mein haddi, pun and everything else intended— Ananya Bahl (@BahlAnanya) August 1, 2021
Many fans adopted this photo as their new go-to answer to the old conversation prompt about who their ideal dinner party guests would be. They developed a new dream to share an extravagant Indian meal with Rudd and Levy.
Collaboration
August 1, 2021
Others wondered if Rudd and Levy were working on a project together. While most speculated about a movie or TV show, some also considered that the duo might be pursuing philanthropy together.
'Chef's Table'
Also the Chef’s Table episode about Asma Khan and her restaurant is one of the best episodes of TV I have ever seen https://t.co/8m59k2IJJy— Emily 🗣️ Tamkin (@emilyctamkin) August 1, 2021
Finally, many fans took this opportunity to plug Khan's restaurant and the reality show Chef's Table on which it was featured. Season 6, Episode 3 of the show is all about Khan and Darjeeling Express. You can stream the whole show now on Netflix in the U.S.