Paul Rudd and Dan Levy's Restaurant Photo Drives Social Media Wild

Actors Paul Rudd and Dan Levy were photographed having dinner together at an Indian restaurant in London, England this weekend, and social media can't get enough. The restaurant owner shared the photo on Twitter, where it quickly went viral. Fans of Schitt's Creek, Ant-Man, celebrity culture and Indian food in general had to weigh in on the candid.

The photo shows Rudd, Levy and restaurant owner Asma Khan smiling together in front of a table of clean plates. Khan is the founder of Darjeeling Express, where the Rudd apparently had more than one meal. Khan tweeted: "When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!!"

When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!! pic.twitter.com/pkRtnF9pDt — Asma Khan (@Asma_KhanLDN) August 1, 2021

Fans speculated about how Rudd and Levy had met and whether they might have any major projects coming up together. Some hoped that Rudd would return to his sitcom roots by joining Levy in a post-Schitt's Creek project, while others wondered if Levy might be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some capacity. At the time of this writing, the two don't appear to have anything in the works together — at least, nothing that has been publicly announced.

None of that stopped fans from speculating, or from simply admiring Rudd and Levy's casual friendship on social media. Here's a look at what they are saying.