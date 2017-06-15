Patton Oswalt Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Girlfriend

It’s been a tough year for Patton Oswalt, but the comedian was all smiles on Wednesday night. At the premiere of Baby Driver, the latest film from Edgar Wright, Oswalt stepped out onto the red carpet with his new girlfriend by his side.

Oswalt is currently dating actress Meredith Salenger, and the duo made their first public appearance on the Baby Driver red carpet.

This comes just over 14 months after Oswalt suffered the biggest tragedy of his life. His wife of 11 years, Michelle McNamara, passed away in April of last year. She reportedly died from a combination of drugs in her system, along with a health condition they didn’t know she had. She was 46.

The couple had one child together before McNamara passed; an 8-year-old daughter named Alice.

Now, it seems that Oswalt has found a new companion in Salenger. The two performers were seen having a great time at the movie on Wednesday, as they held hands throughout the entire red carpet process.

Salenger posted a picture of them once they had gotten to their seats inside the theater, and they remained happy as can be.

