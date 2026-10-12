Country Star’s Wife Has a Baby on the Way

The drummer from country music band Parmalee, Scott Thomas, is growing his at-home band by one.

Late last month, Scott and his wife, Lexia took to Instagram to announce that they were expecting their first child, a boy, in the coming months. The couple shared their announcements along with several black and white photos of the couple – and Lexia’s baby bump – with a caption stating, “lil drummer boy on the way.”

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Upon announcing news of their pregnancy, the couple spoke with Country Now and shared that their “lil drummer boy” is expected in December, along with their excitement. “Obviously shock, but excitement, and it’s just kind of surreal,” Lexia Thomas told the outler. “I’d say it’s still surreal until he actually gets here. It’s kind of hard to believe it’s happening, but we’re really excited.”

Scott and Lexia were married in Las Vegas in fall 2020. The couple first met in Nashville when Lexia was part of the promotional group that supported Thomas and Parmalee. Scott’s brother, Matt Thomas, is also part of the band, along with Barry Knox and Josh McSwain.

Parmalee’s released eight studio albums since 2002, including their most recent album, Fell in Love with a Cowgirl, in 2025. They’ve had numerous number one singles on the Billboard country music charts including, “Take My Name,” and “Girl In Mine,” among others.

The band’s current tour is scheduled to conclude on Dec. 5 in Wyandotte, MI., the same month Scott and Lexia’s baby boy is expected to arrive.

Having Scott’s brother Matt on tour during this time is a luxury the couple isn’t overlooking. “Luckily with it being a family band, you have built in uncles on the road and cousins and babysitters. That’s another special element too…if he comes on the road, we got a lot of help out there and I’m really looking forward to that chapter. I think it will be really fun,” Lexia shared with Country Now.

Parmalee’s next tour date is Oct. 16 in Cave Creek, Az.

