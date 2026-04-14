‘Parks and Rec’ Star Aubrey Plaza Speaks out About Her Pregnancy

Aubrey Plaza is speaking out about her pregnancy as the Parks and Recreation star is expecting her first child with actor Christopher Abbott.

The actress, 41, appeared on a bonus episode of the Smartless podcast on Monday, opening up about her pregnancy for the first time since the big news was revealed earlier this month.

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“Well, there’s a baby inside of me,” she told podcast hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. “No, I said there is a baby inside of me right now.”

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 08: Aubrey Plaza attends the Lacoste Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 08, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

The Ingrid Goes West star joked that it was a “big day” for both her and her dog, as they were both getting ultrasounds that day. “I went to the doctor’s today, and my dog also went to the doctor’s,” she said. “And both of us — my dog’s getting a scan right now. I got a scan earlier. I’m not kidding.”

Plaza continued, “She had to get an ultrasound on her stomach… And then I got an ultrasound on my stomach, and there is a baby in there,” joking, “It already has a cloak and a little hat. I think it’s gonna come out.”

When it comes to becoming a mother for the first time, Plaza said she was excited to see what having a child is all about. “I’ve always wanted to see what that’s all about, you know?” she explained. “It just seems so interesting, that whole thing.”

As for where she plans to raise her baby, Plaza said the issue was “not totally thought through,” but she was thinking somewhere on the East Coast “for sure.”

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 24: Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza attend the “Black Bear” Premiere party at the Audible Speakeasy on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Audible)

Plaza’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE on April 7 that the Agatha All Along actress was pregnant with her first child. “It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” the outlet’s inside source said at the time, adding that the parents-to-be “feel very blessed.”



Plaza’s pregnancy comes more than a year after the death of her husband, screenwriter and director Jeff Baena, who died by suicide in January 2025 at age 47. Plaza and Baena, who had married in 2021, had reportedly been separated for four months at the time of his death.



