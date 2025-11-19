‘Parks and Rec’ Actor Jonathan Joss’ Neighbor Charged in His Killing

Jonathan Joss’ former neighbor has been indicted for murder after allegedly shooting and killing the Parks and Recreation actor on June 1.

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 57, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of murder on Monday, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE. Ceja Alvarez had previously been arrested in June on suspicion of first-degree murder before being released on bond.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 2: In this handout photo released by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, suspect Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez poses for a booking photo on June 2, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Joss, who is best known for his roles as Chief Ken Hotate on Parks and Recreation and John Redcorn on King of the Hill, was shot and killed at age 59 on the site of his home in San Antonio, Texas, and was found lying near the road when police responded.

Ceja Alvarez, 56, fled in a vehicle after the shooting, but was detained not long after.

Joss’ husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, was a witness to the shooting, claiming in a statement on his husband’s Facebook page after his death that Ceja Alvarez’s actions came after “years of threats” directed their way due to their sexuality.

“My husband Jonathan Joss and I were involved in a shooting while checking the mail at the site of our former home,” Gonzales wrote at the time. “That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire. We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times and nothing was done.”

Gonzalez claimed that he and Joss had gone to their property to get their mail when they saw “the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view,” which caused them “severe emotional distress.”

“We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw,” he said. “While we were doing this a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired.”

Gonzales continued, “Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired, Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life. … He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other.”

“I was with him when he passed. I told him how much he was loved,” Gonzales wrote. “To everyone who supported him, his fans, his friends, know that he valued you deeply. He saw you as family. My focus now is on protecting Jonathan’s legacy and honoring the life we built together.”