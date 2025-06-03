Chris Pratt Remembers ‘Parks and Rec’ Co-Star Jonathan Joss Following Fatal Shooting

Chris Pratt is paying tribute to his former Parks and Recreation co-star Jonathan Joss following his tragic death at age 59 on Sunday.

Joss was shot and killed during an alleged dispute with neighbor Sigfredo Alvarez Cejam on the actor’s San Antonio property in an incident Joss’ husband says was the culmination of years of homophobic harassment.

After news broke Monday, Pratt, 45, took to his Instagram Story to share a screenshot of Joss’ obituary, which included a photo of him as Chief Ken Hotate on Parks and Recreation, a role he played for five seasons. Pointing out that he had also worked with Joss on The Magnificent Seven in 2016, Pratt wrote, “Damn. RIP Jonathan. Always such a kind dude,” adding, “Sad to see. Prayers up. Hug your loved ones.”

Nick Offerman was another Parks and Recreation star to remember Joss Monday, telling PEOPLE, “The cast has been texting together about it all day and we’re just heartbroken.” He continued, “Jonathan was such a sweet guy and we loved having him as our Chief Ken Hotate. A terrible tragedy.”

Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope and Jonathan Joss as Ken Hotate on parks and recreation in 2017. (Ben Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Joss, who also starred on King of the Hill, was shot just prior to 7 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived on the scene, they attempted to administer life-saving measures, but Joss was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

While Cajem, 56, fled in a vehicle after the shooting, he was detained soon after and was booked on suspicion of murder. The investigation into Joss’ murder is ongoing, but the actor’s husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, claimed that the attack was the culmination of years of homophobic harassment.

In Gonzales’ statement, shared to Joss’ Facebook page, he claimed that their house had burned down three months before “after over two years of threats” that he said went unaddressed by law enforcement.

“Throughout that time we were harassed regularly by individuals who made it clear they did not accept our relationship,” he wrote. “Much of the harassment was openly homophobic.”

Gonzales continued that on Sunday, he and Joss went to their property to get their mail when they saw “the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view,” which caused them “severe emotional distress.”

“We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw,” he said. “While we were doing this a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired.”



Gonzales continued, “Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired, Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life. … He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other.”

“I was with him when he passed. I told him how much he was loved,” Gonzales wrote. “To everyone who supported him, his fans, his friends, know that he valued you deeply. He saw you as family. My focus now is on protecting Jonathan’s legacy and honoring the life we built together.”