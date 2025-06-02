‘King of the Hill’ and ‘Parks and Rec’ Actor Reportedly Fatally Shot: Jonathan Joss Was 59

Jonathan Joss, an actor best known for his roles in King of the Hill and Parks and Recreation, has died, TMZ reports.

Joss was fatally shot Sunday evening after an argument with a neighbor in San Antonio, Texas, according to the San Antonio Police Department. He was 59.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eyewitnesses reportedly said Joss’ neighbor shot at him several times before fleeing in a vehicle. Officers arrested the suspect a block from the residence after responding to a call of a shooting, KENS5 reports. TMZ reports that San Antonio Police arrested Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega and charged him with murder. He is being held on a $200,000 bond at the time of this writing.

PARKS AND RECREATION — “2017” Episode 701 — Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Jonathan Joss as Ken Hotate — Photo by: (Ben Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Paramedics provided medical assistance in an attempt to save Joss but were ultimately unable to. Detectives are investigating the encounter to uncover what triggered the shooting.

Joss was the voice of John Redcorn on the animated series King of the Hill. He’s also known for a big part in Amy Poehler’s sitcom Parks and Recreation as Chief Ken Hotate. He also had small roles in shows like Tulsa King and Ray Donovan, as well as movies like True Grit and The Magnificent Seven.

In April, Joss wrote publicly on Facebook that he was upset that he wasn’t invited to a recent King of the Hill event, just one circumstance that he says marked “one of the hardest seasons of my life.” He also wrote that he recently lost his home in a fire which also killed his three dogs.

“I’ve been rebuilding, piece by piece, soul by soul. And while this latest heartbreak stings, I want to take a moment to thank you my fans, my friends, and my family of followers,” Joss wrote at the time.

“You’ve been the ones to lift me up, to remind me of the impact I’ve made, and to carry me through some of the darkest days of my life. Your love means more than I can ever say.”

This story is developing.