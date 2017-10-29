Paris and Prince Jackson Step out for Halloween in Rare Joint Appearance

Siblings Paris and Prince Jackson took to the red carpet on Friday for a rare, joint appearance together in celebration of Halloween.

The two famous siblings stepped out together at the Heal LA and TLK Fusion Present the 2nd Annual Costume for a Cause at the Jackson family home in Encino, California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Paris Jackson Is Literally a Tree Hugger in New Instagram Post

Paris, 19, sported a plush purple dragon onesie, matching purple slippers and accessorized with some white face paint. Her 20-year-old brother on the other hand wore a costume that really transcended identity as he wore a full-body black-and-white unitard, covered in a design that vaguely looked like hair.

Paris took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet behind-the-scenes video of her brother giving her a piggyback ride at the event.

@princejackson 🐲 A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Oct 27, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

PEOPLE reports that the daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, recently became the new ambassador for Elizabeth Taylor’s AIDS foundation (ETAF).

More: Paris Jackson Poses Topless to Show She’s ‘Comfortable in Her Rolls’

“Elizabeth was a real badass,” she told PEOPLE ahead of an ETAF benefit dinner on Thursday, which she also attended with her brother Prince. “It’s very rare that you see someone with that kind of influence really use their platform for something so important.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @quemacontece