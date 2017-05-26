Paris Jackson Gets Mistaken For Homeless Person On Set

Paris Jackson reportedly had an incredibly awkward run in with someone on set who mistakenly took the young Jackson as a vagrant.

Paris arrived early to set and just wanted to relax in the parking lot. But the 19-year-old revealed she was mistaken for a homeless person and told she was not allowed to be there.

The daughter of Michael Jackson recapped the encounter Thursday with a post on Twitter along with a photo of herself in baggy pants and a blue crop top.

The model appears to be sitting on a concrete ground with no shoes on either.

“One of the first people on set, sitting in the parking lot and this dude comes up to me and says homeless people aren’t allowed in this area,” Paris tweeted.

The actress continued, “I said I’m waiting for hair and makeup, should I wait somewhere else? Also why do you assume I’m homeless?”

Paris had a multi-colored cloth backpack around her shoulders and had a pair of bright purple underwear peeking out through the top of the pants.

It’s unclear exactly what Paris, who signed with IMG Models in March, is shooting, but it could be either a film or photo shoot.

It was recently announced that she would be making her film debut as an “an edgy 20-year-old” in a dark comedy, but the title wasn’t revealed. The movie is to be directed by Nash Edgerton, an Australian actor, stuntman and filmmaker who is also the brother of Loving star Joel Edgerton who will also star in the project.

