Paris Jackson Gets Slammed for Writing ‘a Dingo Ate My Baby’ on Instagram Photo

Paris Jackson has apologized after being slammed by Australian media outlets following an insensitive comment made on her Instagram Story.

it breaks my heart to have visited the most beautiful country i’ve ever seen and may ever see, and meet the kindest most genuine people, and then be shredded to pieces by their monstrous media. despite the nasty and cruel words, can’t wait to come back. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 9, 2017

the last thing i want to do is offend anyone, especially a nation that i so deeply admire and appreciate. and i will always try to take accountability. your media outlets just suck, man. it hurts. https://t.co/th1KyFhAbE — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 9, 2017

Earlier this week, the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson shared a photo of herself petting a dingo while visiting Australia alongside the caption, “A dingo ate my baby.”

That chilling phrase was uttered by Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton after the death of her 9-week-old daughter Azaria in 1980. It became famous after it was acted out by Meryl Streep in Evil Angels, a 1988 film based on the tragic event.

Jackson took to Twitter to offer her “sincerest apologies” for her controversial statement, writing, “I had no clue it stemmed from such a tragic and horrific incident.”

Jackson’s apology comes a few days after she slammed another media outlet, the Herald Sun, for calling her “Wacko Jacko 2.0”.

“cute. you guys are f—-n’ cowards,” she wrote on Twitter. “bet you don’t have the balls to call me that to my face,” she wrote, calling out two of the journalists from the paper.

“i couldn’t care less what they call me tbh but adding the ‘2.0’ is their way of dragging my father into it and THAT i will not stand for,” she wrote.

“again i couldn’t care less that they call me, its the principle,” she added.