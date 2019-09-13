Paris Hilton Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Shiny Metallic Dress During Launch Event

Paris Hilton recently stepped out in a shiny metallic dress during an event hosted by Kim Kardashian, and the former reality TV star wound up suffering a wardrobe malfunction. According to photos shared by the Daily Mail, Hilton was rocking the shimmering outfit at the KKW & Winnie Harlow launch party when cameras snapped her from an angle that revealed just how high up the dress’ front slit went.

The outlet notes that Hilton was wearing underwear, so no sensitive areas were exposed. In addition to the eye-catching dress Hilton also donned a beautiful pair of dangling earrings, along with some white heels, and she wore her hair up in a high-ponytail. See the Daily Mail photos here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian and Hilton have been close for many years, with Kardashian recently opening up about how much she owes Hilton for helping her find a career.

Paris Hilton – KKW X Winnie Event New York City pic.twitter.com/9yBpy1fcVS — Sexy Pics (@wehateporn) September 13, 2019

During an Season 17 episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, the beauty mogul revealed that she was going to be in Hilton’s new music video, to which her sister Khloe said, “It’s so nice that you’re doing that though.”

“I really would want to do anything for her, she literally gave me a career,” Kardashian replied. “And I like totally acknowledge that.”

“A lot of people, no matter how they got their success, they wouldn’t say like ‘I got my career because of Paris,’ and they wouldn’t say ‘I’m gonna do you a favor,’” Khloé then added. “They’d be like, ‘Haha b— look who’s poppin now,’ where you’re so sweet and kind, and your schedule is crazy and your family, everything.”

While speaking to PEOPLE back in May, Hilton also spoke about the pair’s friendship, saying that “it’s been really nice” being close with Kardashian after all the years they have known one another.

“I’ve known her my whole life and we’ve been having so much fun together lately,” she said. “We had a good time at Kourtney [Kardashian]’s birthday party and then had fun at Travis [Scott]’s birthday party.”

Hilton then spoke about the music video for “Best Friend’s A—,” citing that Kardashian’s often talked about backside was something that had to be featured in the clip.

“When you listen to the lyrics it’s hilarious. I sent the song to Kim and she loved it,” Hilton said. “With a title like that, I, of course, had to have her in it.”

Photo Credit: James Devaney / Getty Images