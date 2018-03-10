Paris Hilton Gives off ‘Mermaid Vibes’ in Topless Photo Shoot

Paris Hilton shared a sneak peek at a new photo shoot on Friday evening, with a short clip showing the model dancing topless.

“Mermaid Vibes,” Hilton hastagged beneath the short video, along with a string of emojis. The model used a filter that adorned her with a crown of flames in the video. Her long blond hair hung down in front of her to keep the video PG-13, and she appeared to have a photographer or a stylist helping prepare her for the nautical shots.

The video didn’t pan down far enough to show whether Hilton was wearing a mermaid fin, or if the hashtag describes a more abstract essence of the shot.

#MermaidVibes 🔥🧜🏼‍♀️🔥 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Mar 9, 2018 at 1:37pm PST

Hilton has been hitting fans with a mixture of sneak peeks and throwbacks on social media lately, including a collage of some of her most beloved photos since childhood. On Saturday, she posted an album on Instagram in tribute to Barbie.

The iconic doll first appeared on March 9, 1959, which is now 59 years ago. Hilton shares a lot of aesthetic preferences with the doll, which she highlighted in her post wishing her a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday [Barbie]! You are my idol & inspiration since I was a little girl. Love you gorgeous!”

Hilton is in high spirits this year, after announcing in January that she is engaged to Chris Zylka. Zylka, a fellow model and actor, appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 as Peter Parker’s arch rival, Flash Thompson. He’s also had roles in such hits as Shark Night 3D and Piranha 3DD.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton said when the news broke. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”