Paris Hilton Brother Barron Hilton and Wife Tessa Expecting Their First Child

Paris Hilton’s brother Barron Hilton is about to become a father!

He and his wife Tessa Hilton announced they were expecting in an Instagram post sharing their excitement with fans. Barron told his followers that St. Barth’s just so happens to be a pretty special place for the couple.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His followers reacted with so much love. One person responded to the news, saying, “Congrats to you both may God bless you so much I’m so happy for the both of you.”

His mom, Kathy Hilton, posted her excitement using several emojis, along with his aunt and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, using three emojis: smile, heart and kiss face.

Tessa also took to social media to express her excitement, describing the feeling like a “dream.”

She also received a lot of love in the comment section. Her sister-in-law Hilton commented, “So excited to be an aunt again! [heart eyes emoji] So happy for you both!!! [two heart eyes emoji].”

Barron’s other aunt and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kim Richards, also commented, saying, “Soooo exciting!!! Congratulations my darlings!!! I love you both!!!!… oops ALL 3 of YOU!!! CANT WAIT TO MEET YOUR LITTLE MIRACLE.”

Another follower wrote, “Wahooooo!!!! So incredible happy for you guys!!!!”

The sweet couple started dating in 2016 after having met in St. Barth’s. Just a year later, Barron proposed in September 2017 and then officially tied the knot on the island in June of last year.