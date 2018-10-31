Paris Hilton’s Best Halloween Costumes Over the Years

Paris Hilton is one star known for going all-out on Halloween, often donning over-the-top costumes to attend various parties in Hollywood.

From mythical creatures to storybook characters, Hilton’s looks have run the gamut, though all have been optimally engineered to allow the 37-year-old to show off her figure. This year, Hilton has already attended one party, though the fact that Halloween is Wednesday night potentially means that fans will get yet another costume from Hilton for 2018.

Scroll through for some of the heiress’ best looks over the years

2005

For her first go-round as a bunny, Hilton simply wore lingerie, pink fluffy ears and a matching tail to attend the Halloween Mansion Party in 2005. She completed her look with baby pink heels and a coordinating handbag.

2009

While Hilton’s costume for Heidi Klum’s 10th Annual Halloween party wasn’t exactly clear, it seems the heiress had an angelic appearance on her mind in a sparkling white bustier, white tutu and matching feathered headpiece with a diamond accent hanging over her forehead. She also opted for colored contacts with this look to make her blue eyes fully neon.

2011

Hilton referenced the classic tale of Cinderella for her 2011 ensemble, wearing a slightly sexier version of the ball gown worn by Cinderella in the 1950 animated Disney film as she attended Bacardi and Maroon 5’s Annual Halloween Bash. Her look was complete with a crown and glittering stilettos, because a Cinderella costume is nothing without some glass slippers.

2014

Hilton had a Disney moment at the 2014 Casamigos Halloween Party, arriving to the bash dressed as Minnie Mouse in a black top with red-and-white polka dot sleeves and a matching skirt, Minnie Mouse ears with coordinating bow, red heels and white lace stockings with a red bow. She also wore Chanel gloves, which probably haven’t been seen on Minnie Mouse before or since.

2015

2015 saw Hilton go full gladiator as she attended the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in a Roman-inspired getup that saw the DJ don a leather crop top and belt over a brown skirt, brown arm gauntlets and gold heels. She completed her look with a bronze helmet and shield along with some gold jewelry.

2016

The story of Alice in Wonderland was the inspiration for Hilton as she attended treats! Magazine’s Halloween Party in an ensemble modeled after the one worn by Alice in the 1951 animated Disney film. Like Alice’s, Hilton’s outfit featured a blue dress and white pinafore, though the black bow on Hilton’s head was where the similarities ended.

2017

Hilton took the bunny theme seriously in 2017, wearing a feathered pink skirt and matching crop top complete with eyes, a nose and mouth, pink fingerless gloves, sparkling pink heels and pink bunny ears to attend treats! Magazine’s 7th Halloween Party.

2018

For the Casamigos Halloween Party, Hilton stepped out as a neon Furby-unicorn hybrid, which she referred to on Instagram as her “spirit animal.” Her costume consisted of a holographic skirt, feathered bra top and matching headpiece and knee-high lace up boots complete with butterfly wings.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabriel Olsen