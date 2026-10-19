Pamela Anderson Reflects on ‘Death Sentence’ Health Diagnosis

Pamela Anderson is opening up about the devastating prognosis she received after being diagnosed with hepatitis C decades ago. The Baywatch alum recalled being told she might have only 10 years to live while accepting an award for her contributions to raising awareness.

Anderson, 59, shared her experience during a speech at the amfAR Gala in Venice, where she received the organization’s Award of Courage in September.

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“It was a death sentence. That’s what my doctor told me — that I probably had around 10 years to live,” Anderson said in a heartfelt speech obtained by Variety. “I’m sure that colored and corrupted my decisions. It was not fear of death, but fear of what might happen to my young children. It turned my life inside out.”

At the time of her diagnosis in the late 1990s, there was no cure for hepatitis C.

Medical advances later changed the outlook for people living with the viral infection. Anderson said she was declared free of the virus in 2015 after receiving treatment, which she recalled came at a significant financial cost.

“It took everything I had in my bank,” she said of paying for the treatment.

Despite overcoming the infection, Anderson explained that the emotional effects of her diagnosis have lingered.

She described struggling with shame and guilt, comparing those feelings to the lasting impact of sexual abuse she experienced as a child.

“But my experience of shame and guilt was also an unconscious journey. It stays with me; it haunts me,” she said. “And just like the sexual abuse that I endured as a child, it felt like it was carved into my forehead: Damaged goods. And I presented myself as such.”

Anderson acknowledged that she has not fully recovered emotionally from the experience but said she has found ways to move forward through her creative work.

In recent years, she has experienced a career resurgence with roles in films including The Last Showgirland The Naked Gun. Her projects also include Rosebush Pruning and Place to Be, which was set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, according to Variety.

Reflecting on how far she has come, Anderson ended her speech with a message of resilience.

“My truth has come through my work, finding ways to express myself through the arts,” she said. “I’m not a victim, I’m a victor. I am strong and capable, more now than I could ever dream of.”