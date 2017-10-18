Pamela Anderson Reveals Artsy ‘Playboy’ Photo

Pamela Anderson is one of the most notable Playboy models of all time, and she’s shared another memory from one of her past shoots for the magazine.

The Baywatch actress shared the below black-and-white nude photo taken by photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Anderson is shown completely nude in black high-heels. She poses in front of an elaborate mantle with a portrait of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. She also has a wooden pipe in her mouth. The 50-year-old simply captioned the photo with hashtags “Playboy” and “forever,” with the profile tag for Unwerth.

My favorite image of #Hef and I. His piercing manly stare that turned you instantly into everything female A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Anderson has been pay tribute to her Playboy days numerous times since Hefner died.

Up Next: Pamela Anderson Says Goodbye to Hugh Hefner in Tearful Video

She’s shared several tributes to the late magazine entrepreneur, as well as some photos from past shoots.

My favorite image of #Hef and I. His piercing manly stare that turned you instantly into everything female A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

My favorite image of #Hef and I. His piercing manly stare that turned you instantly into everything female A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:59am PDT