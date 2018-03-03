Pamela Anderson Reveals Wild Life at Playboy Mansion

Following her first cover appearance on the October 1989 issue, Pamela Anderson‘s modeling career has been synonymous with Playboy.

In a new interview with Piers Morgan, the 50-year-old Anderson revealed just how wild life was at the notorious Playboy Mansion.

Anderson said she was initially scared during her first visit to the mansion in the 1980s, but assured that magazine founder Hugh Hefner was an absolute gentlemen.

“Everyone was naked in the grotto and the girls were ­downstairs and they all went upstairs,” Anderson said. “I followed them upstairs. I thought, ‘What could be going on up here?’ Seven girls, one at a time with Hef. I stood at the end of the bed watching them and then I realized they were watching me. I thought, ‘This is not a movie. I need to leave.’ “

“I have seen a lot of ­craziness at the Playboy Mansion,” Anderson added. “He had a lot of women around. There were these big TV screens with crazy things going on with him and the girls and baby oil.”

On the subject of Hefner, who passed away in September 2017, Anderson had nothing but kind things to say.

“He was a pioneer. A true gentleman and he was charming,” Anderson said. “He loved women and he empowered women. He was very forward-thinking and created his own life. Nobody could copy him. It was nothing salacious. I thought it was very innocent.”

Anderson revealed that throughout her career she’s been approached by multiple famous men for sed, including Sylvester Stallone.

“He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘number one girl,’” Anderson said when talking about her encounter with Stallone. “I said, ‘Does that mean there is a ­number two?’ He said, ‘Of course.’ He is very funny. I did not take the condo or the Porsche. Maybe I should have.”

She also recalled a brief interaction with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Anderson said she originally contacted him over the Russian President’s policies on animal rights. He wrote back, asking her to attend his inauguration.

“He wanted me to come to his inauguration and give him flowers … I didn’t do that.”

She also mentioned disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein and claimed that while he never sexually harassed her, she did claim he bullied her.

“Over the phone he was threatening,” Anderson said. “And I didn’t work again because I stood up to him.”

A Weinstein rep reached out Page Six to respond to that comment.

“Mr. Weinstein never spoke to Pamela Anderson on the phone regarding this film,” the rep said. “This was a Dimension project and she dealt with Bob. Mr. Weinstein always recalls Ms. Anderson having a great relationship with the Company and they all thought her contributions to the film and the television world were fabulous. She brings up some great points in her interview and as an industry vet her remarks are valuable. However, Mr. Weinstein stands firm on his recollection of his interactions with her.”