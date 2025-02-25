Pamela Anderson Goes Makeup-Free at SAG Awards

Pamela Anderson is continuing to embrace her natural beauty. As she hit the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles for the 2025 SAG Awards Sunday night, the Baywatch alum, 57, stunned with her makeup-free Old Hollywood look.

Anderson, who was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for The Last Showgirl, walked the red carpet in a white one-shoulder Dior gown that featured a train. Anderson accessorized her SAG Awards look with a diamond pendant necklace, drop earrings, a diamond bangle, and rings, and styled her hair in soft curls. Rather than completing her look with classic Old Hollywood glam, however, Anderson told InStyle that she instead opted only for “some lip balm” before she was “out the door.”

Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

“I want to bring people closer to me,” she said of her decision to go makeup-free on the red carpet. “Sharing a bare face is an intimate gesture, but it’s not about world peace. It’s my own experiment. I’m glad it resonates with so many, though that wasn’t my intention.”

Anderson, who said she was going for a “more polished, natural look, but with a hint of Old Hollywood and Hitchcock,” added, “as I evolve, so will my brand. I’m a walking advertisement, I guess, but it is authentic and true to my needs and how I wish to present myself to the world—the ultimate freedom.”

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Anderson’s Sunday night look marks her latest makeup-free appearance since she first started transitioning away from makeup on red carpets in 2023. After debuting her makeup-free look during Paris Fashion Week in September 2023, Anderson has continued to go fresh-faced at big appearances, most recently opting for no makeup as she attended December’s Gotham Film Awards, where she stunned in a strapless gold gown. At the time, the actress told PEOPLE on the red carpet that she still loves “to wear makeup, too, sometimes. “It has a time and a place. I just feel in my personal life, it just didn’t really make sense.”

Anderson’s decision to step away from glammed up looks has earned plenty of attention and praise, including from her fellow Hollywood stars. In October 2023, Anderson’s Showgirl co-star Jamie Lee Curtis applauded the actress for issuing in the “NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION,” writing, “This woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

Speaking with The Sunday Times about her decision to hit red carpets sans makeup and the praise it has sparked, Anderson told The Sunday Times last November, “I didn’t realize it was going to start all of this, all these people really relating to me. It’s a great message — we are good enough just the way we are. I have to remind myself of that every day.”