Pamela Anderson Stuns in Makeup-Free Look at Paris Fashion Week

Pamela Anderson is pushing back against beauty standards as she let her natural beauty shine by going makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week. The 56-year-old actress and model opened up to Vogue France in a new video about her decision to stop wearing makeup, revealing that the choice to go bare-faced has had a positive impact on her self-esteem.

"I didn't come to Paris Fashion Week and think, 'I'm not going to wear any makeup,'" the Baywatch star explained during a video following her process of getting ready for the Vivienne Westwood fashion show last week. "Something just came over me and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes and I thought, 'I don't want to compete with the clothes,'" she continued. "I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room."

The feeling of going to Fashion Week without makeup has been "just a freedom," Anderson added, calling the whole experience "like a relief." The former Playboy model revealed that since ditching her makeup, getting ready has been simplified so much that she's been acting as her own stylist as well. "It's almost noon and the show is at one," the star said while still wearing her bathrobe. "I let my hair dry naturally and I just put on some moisturizer."

Rebelling against beauty standards is another thing Anderson takes seriously, although she does question whether or not she's "doing the right thing" from time to time. "You kind of have to challenge beauty sometimes," she added. "If we all chase youth or we are all chasing our idea of what beauty is in fashion magazines then we are all going to be disappointed or maybe a little bit sad." Now, "I think I'm happiest that I've ever been in my own skin," the model said. "It's what is inside the clothes that counts and I think beauty does come from within. And I know that that sounds cliché, but I love clichés."

Anderson previously shared in August that she had stopped wearing makeup after the death of her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, who passed away in 2019 due to breast cancer. "She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup," Anderson told Elle, adding, "I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone's doing." She admitted of aging, "I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I'm kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really...what's happening to me?' It's a journey."