Padma Lakshmi Stuns In Blue Bikini

Padma Lakshmi talked about putting on a few pounds during the filming of each season of her hit show Top Chef, but the TV personality could have fooled us with this new bikini photo.

The statuesque beauty showed off the extra pounds she’s acquired while filming season 15 of the cooking competition series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Sharon Stone Stuns in Bikini, Proves She’s Sexier Than Ever Approaching 60

The 46-year-old TV personality flaunted her figure in a bikini snap on Thursday, writing, “Week 5 of filming and hips getting rounder, thighs getting thicker… #topchefmemories #eatingmywaythroughcolorado”

Week 5 of filming and hips getting rounder, thighs getting thicker…#topchefmemories #eatingmywaythroughcolorado A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

The brunette beauty posed in a cobalt blue two-piece next to a swimming pool in Telluride, Colorado.

Padma once revealed that she gained 17 pounds over the course of one season of Top Chef. Season four, which aired back in the first half of 2008, featured the culinary powerhouse of Chicago.



“We had to do deep dish pizza because how could you go to Chicago and not,” the star recalled to PEOPLE.

More: Natalie Portman Rocks Tiny Black Bikini Almost 3 Months After Giving Birth

“There were literally times when because someone added so much salt to something, or I was getting my period, that I wouldn’t fit into a dress the next morning. We always had to have a standby dress.” she said.

The longtime model was philosophical about her weight gain, noting that “it’s almost a pact with the devil; it’s part of my job and I want to be good at my job.”