Ozzy Osbourne Speaks out on Wife Sharon's 'The Talk' Exit

Ozzy Osbourne is defending wife Sharon Osbourne after The Talk personality's exit from the daytime show came following an investigation into allegations of racism from former and current co-stars. In Monday's episode of Ozzy Speaks on SiriusXM, the Black Sabbath frontman said his wife had been "going to the mill lately" amid the scandal.

"She’s been through the mill of it and, you know, all I can tell you if my wife was slightly racist, I’ll tell you she’s possibly the most unracist person I’ve ever met," he continued. "And I’m not just saying that." Sharon's exit from The Talk came in March after a heated conversation with co-host Sheryl Underwood in which the Celebrity Apprentice alum defended friend Piers Morgan's negative remarks about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the aftermath of their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist," Sharon said at the time. "For me, at 68 years of age, to have to turn around and say, ‘I ain’t racist, what’s it gotta do with me?’" In the aftermath of the conversation, the former America's Got Talent judge was accused of making racist comments behind the scenes, which she denied. Following an internal investigation by CBS, however, the network announced on March 26 that Sharon would not be returning to the show.

Ozzy recalled his wife's feelings at the time Monday, saying she was "devastated" when she first heard the allegations against her. "She was like, ‘Why are they saying this about me?'" he remembered. Shortly after, The X Factor alum told Bill Maher on Real Time, "I'm used to being called names. A racist is one I will not take. ...It's not fair. It isn't about being a racist. It's maybe not knowing what is correct and woke for your language that day. It changes from day to day what is correct."

Despite the past several weeks, Ozzy said Monday his wife is "marching on" having "weathered the storm." While it's been difficult for her to put the "unpleasant" situation behind her, the rocker noted, "It’s one of them things once you’re accused of it, people tar you with that brush and it’s very hard to shake off. This was just another bump in the road. We’ll get through this."