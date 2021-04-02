Ozzy Osbourne Breaks His Silence Over Wife Sharon's Controversial Exit From 'The Talk'

✖

Ozzy Osbourne is standing by his wife Sharon Osbourne following her exit from The Talk. The Black Sabbath rocker broke his silence Thursday on his wife's departure from the show following an internal investigation into a tense conversation she had with co-host Sheryl Underwood on March 10. Sharing an old red carpet photo with Sharon, Ozzy appears to be holding his hand behind his ear like he is trying to hear someone better. "I can't f—ing hear you!" he wrote alongside the caption "#TeamSharon."

CBS announced last week that Sharon would be leaving The Talk following the results of the network's investigation into the comments she made while defending friend Piers Morgan amid the backlash about his comments on Meghan Markle. The Good Morning Britain host quit his job after finding himself in hot water for questioning if Markle was being truthful during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she described being the victim of racism and experiencing suicidal thoughts before stepping away from the royal family with husband Prince Harry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne)

During her conversation with Underwood on March 10, Sharon chided her co-host for getting emotional, telling her to stop crying during their conversation. "I feel even like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist," Osbourne said of Morgan at the time. The show announced it would be going on a two-week hiatus pending an investigation, and then determined last week that Sharon's "behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace." The Talk returns with new episodes on April 12.

Sharon has been outspoken about the treatment she has faced following her conversation, telling Entertainment Tonight amid the initial backlash that she had reached out to Underwood to apologized, but had yet to hear back. "I wish we could go on and have an adult conversation calmly and work it out but I don't know whether we can," she told the outlet. "I don't know whether it's gone past that. I would love to but I don't know whether I even want to go back. ... I don't know whether I'm wanted there."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

Disclaimer: PopCulture.com is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.