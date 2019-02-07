Ozzy Osbourne Shared Classic Photo Prior to His Hospitalization

On Wednesday, Feb. 6, it was revealed that Ozzy Osbourne had been admitted to the hospital due to complications from the flu following the postponment of multiple dates on the rocker’s upcoming tour.

About six hours before the news of his hospitalization hit, Osbourne or his management team used his social media accounts to share a throwback photo of the rocker on stage, with the snap finding Osbourne wearing a jumpsuit adorned with purple fringe along with a pair of metallic leather boots.

No caption was offered along with the shot, though fans quickly began using it to offer Osbourne well-wishes.

The news of Osbourne’s hospitalization was confirmed by the singer’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, on Twitter.

“As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu,” she wrote. “His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

Ozzy had previously postponed the first four dates of his No More Tours 2 tour due to the flu, and on Jan. 30, a spokesperson for Ozzy said that a follow-up visit with a doctor led to a diagnosis of a a severe upper-respiratory infection. The infection led the 70-year-old to postpone all U.K. and European dates on the tour.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour,” Ozzy said, via Billboard. “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone.”

In October 2018, Ozzy underwent surgery for an infection in his hand, with his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, updating fans on his condition by sharing an Instagram photo of her dad in a hospital bed, looking cheerful and eating an ice cream cone.

“Thank you all so much for your well wishes,” she wrote at the time. “Dad is doing so much better. Nothing that some rest, antibiotics and of course his favorite ice cream can’t cure.”

