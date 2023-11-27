Ozzy Osbourne Says He Has 'At Best' 10 Years to Live, Reveals Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health issues over the past several years, and now says he has 10 years to live "at best." The legendary heavy metal frontman made the comment during an interview with Rolling Stone UK, wherein he also revealed a recent tumor diagnosis. "I should have been dead a thousand times," Osbourne quipped, then saying, "I've been doing a lot of reflection while I've been laid up, and all my drinking partners, I've realized they're all f—ing dead!"

"The graveyard's full of them! You're dead and you're dead and you're dead," he said, then adding, "I should have been dead way before loads of them. Why am I last man standing? I don't understand any of it. Sometimes I look in the mirror and go, 'Why the f— did you make it?!' I'm not boasting about any of it because I should have been dead a thousand times. I've had my stomach pumped God knows how many times."

While he believes he's inching closer to the grave, Osbourne admitted, "I don't fear death, but I don't want to have a long, painful and miserable existence." He explained, "I like the idea that if you have a terminal illness, you can go to a place in Switzerland and get it done quickly. I saw my father die of cancer."

"But look," the "Crazy Train" singer continued, "I said to Sharon that I'd smoked a joint recently and she said, 'What are you doing that for! It'll f—ing kill you!' I said, 'How long do you want me to f—ing live for?!' At best, I've got ten years left and when you're older, time picks up speed." Notably, ET reported that it has reached out to Osbourne's reps for clarification on whether this was a guess or an actual medical estimate from his doctors.

"It's really knocked me about," he continued, then sharing the news of his new diagnosis. "The second surgery went drastically wrong and virtually left me crippled. I thought I'd be up and running after the second and third, but with the last one they put a f—ing rod in my spine. They found a tumor in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out too. It's pretty rough, man, and my balance is all f—ed up."

Still, Osbourne is holding out hope that he'll one day get to give his fans a proper "goodbye or thank you" by way of a final performance. "For whatever reason, that's my goal to work to. To do those shows. If it's Ozzfest or somewhere, or even a f—ing gig at the Roundhouse," he said. "If I can't continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, 'Hi guys, thanks so much for my life.' That's what I'm working towards, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I'll die a happy man."