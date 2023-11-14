Ozzy Osbourne Probably Won't 'Tour Again' but Is 'Not Done' Performing Live, Says Son Jack

While Ozzy Osbourne probably won't ever "tour again," according to his son Jack Osbourne, the rock legend is likely "not done" performing live. While speaking exclusively to The Messenger about his time on the reality competition series Special Forces, Jack shared, "I don't think he'll tour again. But he's gunning to do one-off shows – like festivals, gigs, things like that."

Jack then added that Ozzy is "not done yet," however, as he's doing "really well" following spinal surgery. "There were a few hiccups, but he's doing good," he said. "He's got no more pain, no more nerve issues." Osbourne has had a number of health issues over the years, which have led to him making fewer public appearances. He's also had to cancel tours and concert festival dates. Jack's update comes several months after Ozzy himself revealed that he is not ready to throw in the touring towel just yet, following the news he'd canceled a big 2023 tour due to health issues. In a interview with SiriusXM's Ozzy Speaks co-host Billy Morrison, the aging rocker says he's "not dying" and therefore hopes that he can resume touring someday. "So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine," Osbourne said, via Metal Injection.

The former Black Sabbath frontman then added, "But right now, if you said to me, 'Can you go on the road in a month?' I couldn't say yes. I mean, if I could tour I'd tour. But right now I can't book tours because right now, I don't think I could pull them off." Osbourne later chided the "press" for what he believed were exaggerated reports of his current state of health. "This f—ing press drive you nuts. I mean, I looked in the magazine, 'Ozzy's on his last legs.' I'm f—ing not dying."

Unfortunately, in July Ozzy announced that he had to cancel his first major live concert in "nearly five years" due to ongoing health concerns. On Instagram, the legendary singer shared that he will not be performing at the Power Trip festival in California this fall. "As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," the legendary rocker revealed. "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."

He continued. "The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy." It has since been revealed that Judas Priest will be taking his slot at Power Trip.