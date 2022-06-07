Owen Wilson Reports Theft After All Wheels Stolen off His Tesla

✖

Lightning McQueen just lost his wheels! Owen Wilson reportedly had all four tires stolen right off his Tesla, which was parked outside his Santa Monica, California home late last month. The Cars actor will have to spend about $4,000 replacing the tires and rims.

The alleged theft happened on May 29, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Wilson parked his car outside his home the day before, then went out that morning to see his car without any wheels. Police will investigate the case as grand theft, and hope someone in the neighborhood had a security camera with footage to help them in their investigation. No arrests have been made, and police told TMZ that this kind of crime is becoming common in Wilson's neighborhood.

On Monday, TMZ published photos of Wilson's Tesla on blocks in front of his home. There appears to be no other damage to the car, so he will just have to pay for the replacement wheels.

After getting picky about his projects in the second half of the last decade, Wilson made a big comeback in 2021. He starred in the movies Bliss and The French Dispatch and played Mobius in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series Loki. Earlier this year, he starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me. He voices Lightning McQueen again in the upcoming series Cars on the Road, which features Lightning and Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) going on a cross-country road trip through the U.S.

Wilson recently filmed Secret Headquarters, a Paramount family movie produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. The movie was scheduled to hit theaters in August, but Paramount decided last week to send the movie to Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, and other markets where the streaming platform is available. The movie was directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who wrote the script with Josh Koenigsberg. Joost and Schulman are best known for directing the original Catfish documentary.

Secret Headquarters is about a kid and his friends learning there is a superhero headquarters under his home. They have to defend the headquarters and the world when villains attack. "We have seen tremendous success with our high-quality kids and family content, and are excited to add this special superhero movie to our growing slate of Paramount+ original films," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for Paramount streaming, said.