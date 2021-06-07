Owen Wilson Clears up 'Wedding Crashers 2' Status

✖

Owen Wilson is cautiously optimistic that a sequel to Wedding Crashers could finally happen. Last week, a rumor that filming on Wedding Crashers 2 was set to start soon in Puerto Rico, but Warner Bros., the studio behind the hit 2005 comedy, has not confirmed anything. While doing press for the new Marvel series Loki, Wilson said there have been discussions about it, but nothing is set in stone.

"Well, we've definitely been talking about it. It was one of those movies that people seem to, just like you were saying, really respond to," Wilson told ComicBook.com on Monday. "It's always great working with Vince [Vaughn] and, yeah, we'll see what happens. I don't think it's definite but we'll see."

Last week, a notice in the new issue of Production Weekly surfaced, claiming Wedding Crashers 2 was going to start filming in Puerto Rico in August. Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Isla Fisher, and Rachel McAdams were all listed as returning, as well as director David Dobkin and producer Andrew Panay. Evan Susser and Van Robichaux (Fist Fight) are writing with Rob McKittrick (Tag), according to the magazine. Production Weekly also reported the film would be made for HBO Max.

Wilson confirmed there is a script for Wedding Crashers 2 when speaking with Collider. "Yeah, there is a script and David Dobkin - who directed the first one - has been working on it, and we’ve been talking about it," he said. "It’s been nice talking to Vince, and it’s one of those movies that really seemed to connect with people. If we can come up with something we think could be great, then I’m sure we’ll do it." The actor then poured cold water on the idea that filming could start in August. "I think before anything, it’s making sure that everybody felt we had a great story," Wilson said.

Since Wedding Crashers was such a hit in 2005, it remains surprising that a sequel has not been made yet, over 15 years later. The idea frequently comes up though. In October 2020, Vince Vaughn told Entertainment Tonight he was "talking for the first time seriously" about a squel with Wilson and Dobkin. Fisher also told ComicBook.com in November 2020 she was "100%" down for a sequel. "I think those two have such a great, natural chemistry," she said of Wilson and Vaughn. "I loved playing a bipolar nymphomaniac."

While it sounds like Wedding Crashers 2 is still in the distant future, you can find the cast in plenty of other new projects. Wilson makes his Marvel debut in Loki, which hits Disney+ on Wednesday. Rachel McAdams will also be seen in Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022. Vaughn's next movie is Queenpins. Fisher was last seen in Disney+'s Godmothered.