‘Outlander’ Fans Heartbroken Over Actor Rory Burns’ Brother Jack’s Sudden Death at 14

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this report incorrectly described Jack Burns as having starred in Outlander, a series his brother, Rory Burns, did appear on. This report has been updated to reflect that Jack did not appear on Outlander.

Outlander fans were devastated to hear about the death of 14-year-old actor Jack Burns — the brother of Outlander star Rory Burns — who died suddenly on Dec. 1 at the Scotland home he shared with his parents. The cause of death is unclear for the child star, who was known best for his role in 2016 on the ITV series In Plain Sight and exceptional ballet dancing skills. Police are not treating his death as suspicious, according to Metro UK.

Fans of the Starz drama took to social media to grieve the young teen’s loss and to pay tribute to him.

Some fans called the news “terribly sad,” while another used emojis to express their sadness.

Rest in Peace 14 year old Ballet Star Jack Burns from Greenock, who has died suddenly, such a young talent, achieved a place at the prestigious Glasgow Ballet School aged 9, condolences to Parents & Brother. Sleep tight Jack. pic.twitter.com/Kyd0B9J8ES — John B Sheffield (@jaybs) December 10, 2019

L’acteur Jack Burns, apparu dans Outlander, meurt brutalement à 14 ans .😭😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lwJZWo68kj — Ⓜ️𝕄𝔸ℝ𝕊𝔼𝕀𝕃𝕃𝔸𝕀𝕊Ⓜ️ (@fadaom13000) December 11, 2019

His same age as my boy. Oh god how terribly sad. I really want to cry — Karen Kennedy (@KennedySweet70) December 11, 2019

In addition to appearing on TV series like In Plain Sight and the BBC series Retribution, Jack was also a student at St. Columba’s School, Kilmacolm and was a member of the Elite Academy of Dance. Jack had previously been praised as the “next Billy Elliot,” according to Metro.

The academy shared a tribute to Jack on Facebook Monday with details about Jack’s upcoming funeral on Thursday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically as you know we lost our much loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December,” the post reads. “Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012.

“We and all of Jack’s family and friends are naturally completely devastated and at a loss for words and answers,” the statement continued. “Jacks’ family wish to let everyone know that his funeral service will be at 10 am at St Mary’s Church, Patrick Street, Greenock, on Thursday December 12.

“[Parents and brother] Karen, Robert and Rory would love if those from his Elite Family that knew and loved Jack as much as they all do wanted to attend. They would also take much comfort if students wish to attend in Alba or Elite Hoodies and sit together on Thursday.

“All our thoughts and prayers at this time are with Jack’s immediate family and friends but especially with his parents Karen, Robert and his brother Rory,” the statement concluded.

Several community members paid tribute to Jack in the comments section of that Facebook post, sending their best wishes to his parents, Karen and Robert, and brother, Rory.

“Such awful news, a handsome talented boy gone far too soon. My heart goes out to Jack’s family! You’re in my thoughts at this sad sad time,” one person wrote.

“What an absolute star. Such an incredible talent. My thoughts and prayers for Jack and his family,” another said.

