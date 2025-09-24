‘Outer Banks’ Star Spotted Getting Cozy With Royal Family Member

Madelyn Cline is sparking royal romance rumors with Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece.

The Outer Banks star, 27, was spotted cuddling up to and kissing the Greek royal, 26, inside The Lions Bar restaurant in New York City in photos obtained by DeuxMoi.

In another photo, Cline and Constantine-Alexios are seen standing close together, while in a different shot, the pair are seen embracing and leaning in for a kiss. A different video shared by DeuxMoi shows Cline and Constantine-Alexios holding hands while walking down the street together in New York.

Madelyn Cline attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “I Know What You Did Last Summer” at The United Theater on Broadway on July 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Neither Cline nor Constantine-Alexios, the grandson of Greece’s final monarch, King Constantine II, has addressed the romance rumors or cozy photos.

Cline has expressed regret about her previous high-profile relationships, especially when it came to how public her romance with Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes was from 2019 to 2022.

In March, Cline said on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast that it was difficult to date her Netflix castmate amid so much public attention and scrutiny.

“I think at the time I didn’t realize what the repercussions [were] of inviting so many people into something, let’s be honest, something that’s intimate,” she said, adding, “You look at any public breakup and so many people are invested, and of course that was really hard. And also, we still, to this day, share a very, very big… this huge thing that is a massive part of both of our lives. So, I think, yeah, it was really hard to separate, but also like any breakup, you grow out of it, which is great.”

Prince Constantine Alexios and Princess Maria-Olympia arrive at the Athens Orthodox Cathedral following the wedding ceremony of Nina Flohr and Prince Philippos at the Metropolis Greek Orthodox Cathedral on October 23, 2021 in Athens, Greece. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

“For sure there was a period of time there where I truly did not know which way was up, which way was down because that — Outer Banks and that public relationship, was kind of my identity,” Cline continued. “And I was like, ‘Who the f— am I?’ I’m still figuring that out. But figuring that out and who you are in the public space just is truly such a mind f—.”

Following her split from Stokes, Cline was linked briefly to Pete Davidson, and the two dated for just a few months before splitting at some point in 2024. While Cline has not disclosed many details about the short-lived romance, she did offer a brief comment to Allure in July.

“The jokes, they write themselves. And I said it before, and I’ll say it again, that is my only comment,” Cline said of her relationship with Davidson. “He has a really cute dog and some really great girlfriends now.”

“I want to experience this life on my terms first, before I do all the relationship stuff,” she continued. “When I go to work, I get pretty locked in, and I get really, really overwhelmed sometimes when the priorities start stacking up and I’m trying to figure out where to put my energy.”