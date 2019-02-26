Oscars 2019: Video of Rami Malek’s Fall off Stage Revealed

Video has surfaced showing Rami Malek falling off of the stage at the Oscars on Sunday night.

Malek was on stage after the award ceremony came to an end, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Footage not aired on TV shows the best actor winner falling off of the stage with his golden trophy in hand, wearing an expression of total shock.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Malek was reportedly even treated by paramedics after his fall, which looked pretty nasty. They deemed him to be physically fine, though they kept him seated in the one of the front rows for a while. Malek was in good enough shape to participate in interviews backstage afterward, and even attend parties later on in the night.

Malek was spotted at the Governors Ball after the Academy Awards, taking photos and looking generally happy. His fall aside, it was a successful night for the actor, who won Best Actor against Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book).

“I may not have been the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out,” Malek joked in his acceptance speech.

He also explained how much the win meant for him, especially as it involved Freddie Mercury and his legacy.

“I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him, and I think his curly haired mind would have been blown,” he said. “That kid was struggling with his identity. We made a film about a gay man and an immigrant who was unapologetically himself.”

Later in the night, Malek told reporters that he truly did not expect to walk away with the award, in spite of his nomination.

“I never thought this would happen in my life,” he admitted. “The one thing I can say about this is, as an actor, and there are so many of us that dream of one thing — it’s just getting a job. So the fact that I have this in my hand right now, is beyond an expectation that myself or perhaps my family could have ever had.”

Malek attended the award ceremony with his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star and girlfriend, Lucy Boynton. The two have been relatively quiet about their romance, which they only publicly confirmed last month. Some have questioned the 12-year age difference between the two performers, but Malek has and Boynton have not commented on it.



Bohemian Rhapsody won four awards at the Oscars on Sunday night.