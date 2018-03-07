Margot Robbie’s Brother Jokingly Shades Her After Oscars Loss

Margot Robbie got more shade than support from her brother following her Oscars defeat.

Robbie stood a long shot at winning Best Actress at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday for her performance as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya. And when she was eventually defeated by Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star Frances McDormand, her brother Cameron Robbie took to social media to reach out to his famous sister.

He congratulated McDormand on her win, saying she gave one of the “Best. Speeches. Ever.” He then trolled his sister, saying, “And a message for Margot. Not good enough are ya?” he wrote in an Instagram story posted during the ceremony.

He added a hashtag for “I’m still mum’s favourite I guess.”

But Cameron couldn’t keep up his act of sibling rivalry long, and nearly immediately posted another message of love for the star, who stunned in Chanel Haute Couture for the Hollywood event.

“Just kidding,” Cameron said in a follow-up post. “I’m literally crying right here. Not a dry eye in the house.”

Cameron also offered up sincere love to his sister in his video posts on Instagram stories throughout the night. He gushed over Robbie and admitted he was “excited,” “proud” and “happy” for his sibling as she presented onstage with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Cameron’s slight shade may have stemmed from Robbie’s choice to make Oscars night a family affair, bringing her mother Sarie Kessler as her date instead of her brother.

And though Robbie went home without the gold hardware, her I, Tonya co-star Allison Janney earned the title of Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Harding’s gritty, chain-smoking and abusive mother.



Janney also kept her sibling on her mind during the ceremony as she dedicated her Oscars win to her late brother, who took his own life in 2011.

The 58-year-old gasped when her name was called and she hugged her tearful movie daughter before she made her way to the stage.

“I did it all by myself,” Janney teased before she offered thanks to her I, Tonya “family,” the cast and crew of the film.

After issuing her gratitude to several people, she dedicated the statue to her late brother, Henry “Hal” Janney.

“This is for Hal. You’re always in my heart,” she said of her brother who killed himself on Feb. 14, 2011 after a battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Janney competed in a stacked category to win Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards, beating out actresses Mary J Blige (Mudbound), Lesley Manville (Phanton Thread), Laurie Metcalf (Ladybird) and Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water).

Meanwhile, Robbie stood in talented company with her Best Actress nomination, an honor she shared with McDormand, Meryl Streep (The Post), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Saoirse Ronan (Ladybird).