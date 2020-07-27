Oprah Winfrey is launching a new talk show called The Oprah Conversations, and the best part about it is fans can stream it for free! The new show is a remotely-shot series where Winfrey engages in "timely and intimate discussions with today's foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft," according to TVLine. The show that's filling the void of Winfrey's other show Super Soul Sunday will premiere on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. ET on Apple TV+.

Much like the rest of America, and the world, Winfrey has felt the ripple effect of the pandemic and is using her funds for the greater good. Recently, she donated $10 million to those who have suffered from the pandemic. During an IGTV episode, Winfrey was speaking with chef José Andrés — founder of World Central Kitchen — and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of Feeding America, when she admitted that she felt safe enough to hand her money over to them in hopes of providing help and security for families who've suffered from the pandemic.

"I know not everybody can donate a million dollars, but I feel like this is the central place to [donate to] if you really want to do something," she said. "I know I can trust my money in your hands." The chef was stunned by her generosity, responding with, "We are so honored to be in your presence giving this fund this kind of visibility. We are going to come out of this crisis stronger than ever, making sure we don't leave anybody behind.

While her generosity goes without saying, she's also received a lot of backlash as conspiracy theorists ramp up during the pandemic. Towards the beginning of lockdown in early March, Winfrey took to social media to break her silence after she learned she became the topic of online conversation. The longtime talk show host and television personality was being accused of being involved in human trafficking and has since come forward to address such rumors.

"Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It's NOT TRUE. Haven't been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody," she posted to Twitter. Rumors were flying that her Florida home had been raided by police and that she had been arrested for sex trafficking but instead shot those rumors down.