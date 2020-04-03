Oprah Winfrey Donates $10M to Help Families Across the US Affected by Coronavirus Impact

Oprah Winfrey has announced that she is donating $10 million to help families across the U.S. who have been affected by the impact that coronavirus has had on the nation. Winfrey revealed her plans in a new IGTV post, while speaking with chef José Andrés — founder of World Central Kitchen — and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of Feeding America.

“I know not everybody can donate a million dollars, but I feel like this is the central place to [donate to] if you really want to do something,” Winfrey state, while video chatting with the pair. “I know I can trust my money in your hands.” Andrés, clearly stunned by the media mogul’s generosity, replied, “We are so honored to be in your presence giving this fund this kind of visibility. We are going to come out of this crisis stronger than ever, making sure we don’t leave anybody behind.” Notably, $1 million of Oprah’s contribution will go to America’s Food Fund, a new initiative that was recently launched to help local communities get food during this difficult and uncertain time. The remaining $9 million will be split between charities that are near and dear to Winfrey’s heart, including the Boys and Girls Club in Kosciusko, Mississippi, and Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano, Texas.

In the caption on her Instagram post, Winfrey wrote, “[Chef Jose Andres] and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot have teamed up with [Leonardo DiCaprio], Laurene Powell Jobs and [Apple] to launch America’s Food Fund to help feed local communities. I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help.”

She added, “I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity. I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up. For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, tap the link in my bio to watch this free AppleTV+ conversation.”

At this time, medical experts continue to encourage U.S. citizens to practice social distancing and regularly washing their hands, to help limit the spread of coronavirus.