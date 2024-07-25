Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Make Rare Comment on Relationship Rumors

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have directly addressed the persistent speculation surrounding their close friendship. The duo, known for their influential careers in television and journalism, opened up about the long-standing rumors of a romantic relationship during a candid conversation with Melinda French Gates on her podcast, Moments That Make Us.

For decades, Winfrey and King have been the subject of whispers and innuendos regarding the nature of their bond. The pair, who first crossed paths in 1976 as aspiring journalists at Baltimore's WJZ station, have cultivated a friendship that has withstood the test of time and the pressures of fame. However, their closeness has often been misinterpreted by observers, leading to assumptions about a potential romantic involvement.

Winfrey acknowledged the prevalence of these rumors, stating, "You know, for years, people used to say we were gay, and listen, we were up against that forever. And people still may think it."

King, recounted how the speculation had occasionally interfered with her personal life, jokingly remarking, "I used to say, 'Oprah, you gotta do a show on this, because it's hard enough for me to get a date on Saturday night with people thinking we're gay.'" She then declared, "Because if we were gay, we'd tell you!"

The television personalities theorized about the origins of the persistent rumors. Winfrey suggested that the public's unfamiliarity with such a strong "truth bond" between women might be at the root of the misunderstanding. Their unwavering support and deep emotional connection have apparently defied conventional expectations about female friendships.

While firmly denying any romantic involvement, both women emphasized the strength and importance of their connection. King revealed that she values Winfrey's opinion highly, especially when it comes to personal relationships. During a separate appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show," King admitted, "I think when you're younger, your friends' approval really matters. I think when you get older, you feel you know better, you know yourself. But it would bother me, even today at my age, if Oprah didn't like, or favorite daughter Kirby, or favorite [son] Will, didn't like [someone that I'm dating]. That would actually give me pause. After that, it doesn't matter."

Barrymore asked King if Winfrey was honest with her, to which the veteran journalist replied, "Yeah. Oh, God. She's very blunt, as you know. She's very blunt."

However, King said she would not talk to just anyone about her opinions. "I think — and it depends on the nature of the friendship too — if I didn't approve of somebody and we were close, I would say that," she explained. "If we weren't that close and I could tell they were happy, I would say nothing. But I think it depends on the nature of the friendship."