OnlyFans Star Dies in Motorcycle Crash: Liam Fitzgerald Was 29

Liam Fitzgerald, an online influencer and OnlyFans star, has suddenly passed away following a motorcycle accident. He was 29 years old.

In an Instagram post, Fitzgerald’s girlfriend, Jamie Lyn Rinaidl, confirmed the news. “It is with the heaviest heart that I share the devastating news that Liam passed away following a motorcycle accident on October 30th at approximately 2 AM,” she wrote. “He suffered severe injuries, and despite the efforts of those who tried desperately to save him, they were unable to bring him back.”

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Rinaldl further shared, “Please keep Liam’s family, loved ones, and everyone closest to him in your thoughts and prayers. Please give us grace, love, and privacy as they navigate this unimaginable loss. Rest peacefully, Liam. We love you so much.”

In a post on his Instagram account, Rinaldl and Fitzgerald’s family released a lengthy statement.

“There are no words to describe the loss of someone as special as Liam,” they wrote. “Liam was a shining light. He had a way of lighting up every room he walked into, a personality impossible to forget, and a heart that loved deeply. From family and friends to teammates, strangers, and people around the world, he inspired so many. He loved his people fiercely and would protect them with everything he had.”

Fitzgerald’s loved ones also acknowledged his struggles throughout the years.

“Liam had his own struggles, too. He battled with alcohol on and off and knew it was hurting him,” the post read. “This is shared in the hope that his story reaches someone who needs it. If you’re fighting that battle, please stay strong, reach out to your loved ones, and ask for help. You don’t have to fight alone. Keep going.”

Fitzgerald’s family also noted that he wasn’t perfect, and he never pretended to be. However, he always strove to grow and do better. He had dreams, ambitions, and so much more life to live.

“He had just turned 29. So many places to see, memories to make, and people to love,” Fitzgerald’s loved ones continued. “His life was tragically cut short in a motorcycle accident, leaving behind a heartbreak that words will never be able to describe.”

Fitzgerald had more than 1 million followers on his personal Instagram account.