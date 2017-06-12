First Photos Of Olivia Newton-John Since Revealing Breast Cancer Has Returned

Olivia Newton-John was seen for the first time since announcing her breast cancer had returned. On Sunday, the 68-year-old Grease star looked healthy as she was filmed and photographed leaving a grocery store in Santa Barbara by herself.

In the footage obtained by Daily Mail, the Australian actress can be seen emerging from the grocery store leaning slightly on her cart. However, she did not appear to have much difficulty walking. Newton-John was wearing a white and beige striped top with gray slacks and sunglasses.

The video was a stark contrast to a report published in New Idea that claimed Newton-John was bedridden and struggling to move around.

“To see her unable to walk or get out of bed because the pain is so severe is incredibly rattling,” a source said while talking with the publication. “We are very worried.”

Last week, Newton-John released a statement to People about her battle with breast cancer.

“I’m totally confident that my new journey will have a positive success story to inspire others!” she said. “I am really grateful for and touched by the worldwide outpouring of love and concern. Thank you. I am feeling good and enjoying total support from my family and friends, along with a team of wellness and medical practitioners both here in the U.S. and at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.”

She signed off the note by writing: “Love and light, Olivia.”

John Easterling, the actress’ husband, spoke out about his wife’s cancer.

“We both have the same unshakable belief that she’s going to have a wonderful success story,” he said. “We’re not trying to be positive. We have an absolute knowingness that we can turn this around.”

Currently, the “Summer Nights” singer is “undergoing a short cause of photon radiation therapy supplemented with other natural wellness therapies.”

The blond actress’ friends are optimistic that she will return to the stage.

“If anybody can power through this with amazing determination, it’s Olivia,” her friend Beth Nielsen Chapman said.

“She’s not naive and doesn’t get immobilized,” her friend Leeza Gibbons said. “She finds light in the darkest corners and just always has.”

Last week, Olivia Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Latttanzi, took to social media to request that her followers send “healing prayers.”

