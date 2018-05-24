Olivia Munn Finally Reveals What Went Wrong Between Aaron Rodgers and His Family

Olivia Munn and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers split last April after dating for nearly three years, during which time Rodgers’ rift with his family was highly publicized.

Appearing on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show, Radio Andy, on Wednesday, Munn addressed Rodgers’ lack of relationship with his family, something his brother Jordan Rodgers had discussed while appearing on The Bachelorette in 2016.

According to Munn, she was not the cause of the tension between Rodgers and his family, something that had been rumored at the time.

“Before he and I started dating he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for, like, eight months before we started dating,” she said. “And actually I remember my last day on The Newsroom … I spent the day in my trailer just encouraging him to have an honest conversation with your parents, and we just kind of did bullet points. And then they had a really nice conversation, and they started coming out my first year when I was in Green Bay in 2014, and then it just… [went south].”

The 37-year-old shared that she was friendly with Jordan and met Rodgers’ parents, Edward and Darla, multiple times. Older brother Luke rounds out the group, and Munn suggested the cause of the rift may have been the family’s focus on Aaron’s career.

“I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success,” Munn said. “My family, my younger brother is getting his PhD in physics, my sister graduated magna cum laude from law school, my stepfather is a doctor, my brother has a custom motorcycle business. Nobody wants to be famous. My mom is a little old Asian lady — couldn’t be more little or more old or Asian if you tried. There is no connection with the dreams that they want to do in business to my career.”

“I mean, [Rodgers’] father played football and he’s a sports chiropractor, and his brother — they’re all into sports,” she continued. “They’re all in sports. And Aaron is one of the best — if not the best — quarterback to ever play the game, so their work has a direct connection to what he does and that’s … at the end of the day there is a lot of complications. I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

Munn added that during their relationship, Rodgers didn’t mind her speaking about him in interviews.

“I have avoided speaking about him for a long time,” the actress admitted. “Before you go on a talk show it would be like, ‘Yeah, you can say something about me if you want.’ I didn’t normally talk about relationships in those things and so, he actually didn’t mind it, he kind of liked it.”

