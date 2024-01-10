John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Make Rare Appearance Together on Red Carpet

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn recently made a rare appearance together at a Red Carpet event. The couple attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 14th Governors Awards together, per PEOPLE, and posed for a few photos. Munn donned a beautiful white dress, while Mulaney opted for a classic black tux. Check out the photos from Extra below.

Mulaney and Munn have been together since 2021. They welcomed a son that same year. Munn's pregnancy was first revealed by Mulaney during an interview he did with Seth Meyers on Late Night. While speaking about his very whirlwind year, the former SNL writer confessed: "In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible, and we're having a baby together." Mulaney also briefly mentioned his former wife, Anna Marie Tendler, when discussing what all he'd been through over the past year. "I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife."

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn were so sweet together on the red carpet at the Academy’s Governors Awards! 🥰😍



Mulaney was a guest on Late Night to discuss his recent stint in rehab, which came after Meyers and some other friends staged an intervention for him. "When I opened the door, I knew right away it was an intervention," Mulaney recalled. "That's how bad of a drug problem I had, that when I opened the door and saw people I went, 'This is probably an intervention.'"

The comedian shared that he's struggled with cocaine addiction, and has gotten clean then fallen "off the wagon" multiple times. "So you were the first person I saw as I walked through the doorway where I knew this was an intervention," Mulaney went on to tell Meyers, then noting the exact moment he realized he'd been tricked into an intervention. "So, 'I'm going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with a friend from college, what's Seth Meyers doing here? F—! F—!'" Mulaney later thanked Meyers for being part of the intervention, saying that it saved his life.

The emotional gathering apparently included a number of Mulaney's famous friends, as he described it as being "like a We Are The World of alternative comedians over the age of 40. So many funny people and no one did bits the entire time." Mulany and Meyer also discussed their fellow SNL alum Fred Armisen being part of the intervention, with Meyers saying, "I think you know the gravity of the situation when Fred Armisen is not doing a bit."