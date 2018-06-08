Olivia Munn on Anthony Bourdain’s Death: ‘My Heart is Broken’

After Anthony Bourdain was found dead of apparent suicide on Friday morning, tributes have been pouring in for the late chef on social media from fans and celebrities alike.

One of those celebrities was Olivia Munn, who is friends with Bourdain’s girlfriend, actress Asia Argento.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Munn’s tweet, she wrote that her “heart is broken” for Argento.

My heart is broken for my sweet friend @AsiaArgento. … Anthony Bourdain💔 — om (@oliviamunn) June 8, 2018

Munn then posted a second tweet in which she shared a note in which she wrote that she has suffered from anxiety and “sporadic bouts” of depression for most of her adult life. She also revealed that she had “thoughts of suicide” before she “tackled,” “learned to fully understand” the disease.

“For those who don’t understand depression, when someone is in that place it’s not because they want to die,” the 37-year-old wrote. “It’s because the ongoing relentless darkness is too painful to endure anymore.”

Munn continued, “You don’t have to suffer from anxiety and depression to feel that low. Something very sad or traumatic can happen to you just once to bring about that feeling of despair. But please listen to me — from someone who is telling you that she’s been where you are — when I say that SUICIDE IS NOT THE RIGHT CHOICE.”

She also included a list of phone numbers to international suicide hotlines, encouraging those who may need it to seek help for themselves or those close to them.

“Sending all of my love and thoughts to Anthony Bourdain’s loved ones,” Munn added in her tweet.

Sending all of my love and thoughts to Anthony Bourdain’s loved ones. 💔 pic.twitter.com/nZDkI3lJ00 — om (@oliviamunn) June 8, 2018

Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France by close friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert. Bourdain was in the country working on an episode of his CNN show, Parts Unknown.

The network announced Bourdain’s death on Friday morning in a statement.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the statement read. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).