Olivia Jade Giannulli Splits Her Lip, Chips Tooth After Passing out in Bathroom Due to Food Poisoning

Olivia Jade Giannulli is recovering after a scary bathroom incident left her with multiple injuries to the head and face. The 21-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli revealed in a YouTube makeup video Thursday that she was left with a split lip and a chipped tooth after fainting in her bathroom the night before.

Giannulli showed off her injuries and detailed the scary incident while showing off her "Everyday" makeup routine, sharing with her fans early on in the video that a "crazy thing happened to me last night." She recalled how she passed out after running "to the bathroom thinking I was going to throw up." Giannulli said she locked the bathroom door because she "didn't want" her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, "to come in because I was, like, dying!"

"Then he just heard this big thud and was running in the room like, 'Holy s–, are you OK?'" she said. "But the door was locked. And so I was like trying to unlock it, but like it's so spotty, I barely remember. I split my lip a little and then I have like a bump on my head right there. My nose hurts really bad too."

The social media personality went on to show her 1.86 million subscribers the extent of her injuries, pointing to them so fans could see. While lifting up her lip, she included a caption on screen that read, "also chipped my tooth :)" While Giannulli didn't provide further details on the incident, a source told PEOPLE the fainting spell occurred while she was sick with food poisoning. The source said she is now "doing okay."

The Thursday video marked only the second Giannulli has posted since making her return to YouTube following a year-long absence that came after her parent’s involvement in the college admissions scandal. Both Loughlin and her husband were sentenced to time in prison, with the Fuller House alum having recently completed her stint behind bars and Mossimo continuing to serve his time. In her return video, Giannulli only briefly touched on the topic, telling viewers, "But just for my own mental sanity, I don't want to keep rehashing things. I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back and do what I love, which is YouTube. So you don't have to watch. Nobody's forcing you." She previously opened up about the scandal during an appearance on Red Table Talk.