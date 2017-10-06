Official Statement Released on Ralphie May’s Death

After news broke Friday afternoon of comedian Ralphie May’s death, the 45-year-old’s family and friends have issued an official statement on social media of his unfortunate passing.

“We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May,” the statement read. “Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover.”

The statement goes on to reveal that May’s body was discovered earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas; the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

It was also shared that May had won the Casino Comedian of the Year at the Global Gaming Expo just two days ago. On Wednesday, May posted to Instagram an image of himself getting ready and pumped for the awards.

The statement further adds that the former Last Comic Standing runner-up had performances throughout the remainder of 2017 as part of his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

May is survived by his wife Lahna Turner and children, April June May and August James May.

