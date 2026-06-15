Odds Say These 3 Celebrities Are the Most Likely to Attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

We’re getting closer to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce saying “I do.”

The power couple is expected to wed during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, presumably in either New York or Rhode Island. Few details have been made public, which must be music to the ears of Swift and Kelce, who have done everything possible to keep their plans under wraps.

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New York’s Madison Square Garden and Swift’s 11,000-square foot mansion in Westerly, Rhode Island have most commonly been posited as the potential wedding site, though nothing has been confirmed and there’s a good chance that invitees may not even be made aware of the venue until hours before the wedding.

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The guest list is expected to include some of the biggest musicians, actors and athletes in the world and plus-ones are said to be at a premium and not guaranteed.

Last week, we learned that musician Benson Boone, who previously opened for Swift during her Eras tour, is rumored to have secured an invite. But few names outside of Boone have been even loosely attached to an invite.

The unknown hasn’t stopped fans and gamblers alike from wagering on who will be in attendance for the wedding of the summer.

In fact, Polymarket currently sees Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, trading at the highest percentage to attend the nuptials. Mahomes is trading at 91% as a “yes” to attend. Polymarket specifies that to be considered as having attended the wedding, the person must attend in person. Any potential virtual appearances are not included.

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Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, is right behind her husband at 88%. Brittany Mahomes and Swift have been captured sitting with one another in luxury boxes at various Chiefs games the last few years. Rounding out the top 5 names trading are Este Haim (87%), Jack Antonoff (86%), and Swift’s longtime gal pal Selena Gomez.

As of Monday, roughly two and a half weeks from July Fourth weekend, more than $306,000 has been traded on Polymarket related to who will attend Swift and Kelce’s wedding.

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