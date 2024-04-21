Justin Bieber Makes Rare On-Stage Appearance During Coachella

Justin Bieber got on stage at Coachella 2024 last weekend after nearly two years of laying low. The 30-year-old joined singer Tems and Wizkid on stage for a performance of "Essence," a song that the three of them recorded together in 2021. The crowd could hardly believe this surprise appearance – and Tems seemed equally starstruck.

Tems teased "a surprise" during her set at Coachella, and it was not oversold. She launched into the first verse of "Essence" alone, but Wizkid emerged on stage while she was singing. The two alternated verses until Bieber stepped out just in time for his part. He did not linger long, and at the end of her set Tems thanked her two special guests for joining her, adding: "This is crazy." So far, only fan-recorded footage of the performance has made it online, and it's not clear if the official Coachella accounts will be releasing this video.

Bieber has kept off stage and out of the public eye for the most part since June of 2022 when he announced publicly that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The Itllness causes half of his face to experience paralysis which impacts his ability to perform – not to mention causing discomfort and distress. At the time, Bieber posted a video on Instagram explaining the diagnosis and even demonstrating its effects.

"Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he explained. However, he had hope that he would recover eventually and get back on stage. He said: "This isn't it. I got to get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be."

Bieber seemed to say that rehabilitative exercise would be the main key to getting control of his face back, and in the months that followed he posted occasional updates on social media. Commenters noted that he seemed healthy at Coachella on Sunday, and he didn't miss a beat during his performance. It's not clear if this was a one-off or if Bieber is testing the water for a full-on return to work.

"Essence" was originally released in 2020 by Wizkid featuring Tems. Bieber came in on a remix released in 2021. Both are available now on most major streaming apps.