Noah Cyrus Apologizes After Using 'Racially Insensitive' Words in Defense of Harry Styles
Noah Cyrus, the younger sister of singer Miley Cyrus, apologized for using a racially insensitive term when defending Harry Styles. The former One Direction singer caused a stir with his Vogue magazine cover, in which he wore a dress. Conservative commentator Candace Owens was among those who criticized the cover, calling for the return of "manly men."
Cyrus, 20, rushed to defend Styles on social media. She shared a photo of the singer, adding, "He wears this dress better than any of u nappy a— heauxz." Cyrus then became the subject of backlash herself, as "nappy" is a racially insensitive term to describe Black hair texture, with roots dating back to the 17th Century, when slaves first arrived in the Americas, notes NPR.
On Thursday, Cyrus turned to her Instagram Story, where she published a brief apology, claiming she did not understand the term's meaning. "I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry," she wrote. "I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so sorry."
Owens was among those who caught Cyrus' offensive comment and slammed her for it on Twitter. "Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how [Cyrus] calling me a 'nappy ass hoe' is not racist? I'm all ears," she wrote. "You guys love cancel culture. [Miley Cyrus] come get your sister!"
Last month, Styles became the first man to appear on Vogue's cover solo and wore a white dress under a black jacket for the picture. "Bring back manly men," Owens wrote in response to the cover, inspiring celebrities to defend Styles. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer then turned the tables on her when he posed a photo of himself while eating a banana during a photoshoot for Variety. "Bring back manly men," Styles wrote in the caption.
"To not wear [something] because it's females' clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes," Styles explained to Variety. "And I think what's exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn't have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred."
