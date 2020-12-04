Noah Cyrus Apologizes After Using 'Racially Insensitive' Words in Defense of Harry Styles

Noah Cyrus, the younger sister of singer Miley Cyrus, apologized for using a racially insensitive term when defending Harry Styles. The former One Direction singer caused a stir with his Vogue magazine cover, in which he wore a dress. Conservative commentator Candace Owens was among those who criticized the cover, calling for the return of "manly men."

Cyrus, 20, rushed to defend Styles on social media. She shared a photo of the singer, adding, "He wears this dress better than any of u nappy a— heauxz." Cyrus then became the subject of backlash herself, as "nappy" is a racially insensitive term to describe Black hair texture, with roots dating back to the 17th Century, when slaves first arrived in the Americas, notes NPR.

On Thursday, Cyrus turned to her Instagram Story, where she published a brief apology, claiming she did not understand the term's meaning. "I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry," she wrote. "I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so sorry."