No Doubt Guitarist Tom Dumont Reveals Health Diagnosis: ‘It’s a Struggle Every Day’

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont is opening up about his health after being diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease.

The musician, 58, took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that he was diagnosed “a number of years ago” with the disease after experiencing symptoms.

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“I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, and I did a whole bunch of tests,” he said, adding, “It’s been a struggle. It’s a struggle every day.”

Parkinson’s disease is a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time, according to the Mayo Clinic, with common symptoms including tremors, stiffness, slowing of movement and trouble with balance.

“The good news is, I can still play music,” Dumont shared, referencing No Doubt’s upcoming 18-show residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, which is set to run from May 6 to June 13. “I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well.”

“It’s been very fun,” Dumont also said of the preparation that comes along with getting the band back together. “Looking through old footage and looking at old photographs and relearning old songs, rehearsing and creating all the video stuff for the screens at the Sphere.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Tom Dumont of No Doubt performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

“It’s kind of made me think about how grateful I am for the life I’ve gotten to lead as a musician all these years,” he added. “And it’s thanks to our families and our friends and listeners and you and everyone who’s come out to shows over the years.”

Dumont said that as he’s been dealing with his Parkinson’s diagnosis and looking back on his career, he felt “inspired” to share his health journey with fans.

“I’ve just been very inspired by other people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media, and that sort of thing,” he said. “I think it helps erase some of the stigma, and it raises awareness, obviously. And awareness is really important for prevention and for research.”