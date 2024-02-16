Gwen Stefani Admits She Doesn't Remember Her Old No Doubt Songs

Gwen Stefani has been the singer of No Doubt since 1988, but now, more than 25 years later, she says doesn't remember any of the band's old songs. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stefani opened up about No Doubt's scheduled performance at Coachella, which will happen later this year in Indio, California.

"I don't remember them, no, not at all. I don't!" Stefani confessed. She then added with a laugh, "I think I'm going to have to learn probably like, eight or nine [songs]." Accidentally teasing a song that may be in the setlist, Stefani said, "One of the first songs I ever wrote was called 'Different People,' we're doing that." She quickly covered her mouth with her hand and then said, "We might do that one," attempting to cover her tracks.

Notably, the forthcoming Coachella set will make the first time that No Doubt has played together in nearly a decade. "It's been 9 years, it's so weird!" Stefani exclaimed, then saying, "I know it's going to be amazing. I'm so excited!"

"I think what is going to be hilarious is I know what's going to happen," Stefani later explained. "I'm going to get on stage and look around and just start cracking up because it's just going to be like riding a bike. We're going to be like, 'What are we doing? We're in the future right now, we're at Coachella.' It's going to be bizarre."

No Doubt was founded in 1986 in Anaheim, California. To date, they have six studio albums, with the last being 2012's Push and Shove. For most of the band's career, No Doubt has consisted of Stefani on vocals, guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young.

Stefani's brother, Eric, was also a member of the band for the first nine years, leaving in 1995. Since the mid-1990s, trombonist Gabrial McNair and trumpeter Stephen Bradley have performed with the band as both session and touring musicians.