‘The Voice’ Coach Set to Become Las Vegas Sphere’s First Female Headliner

A coach from The Voice is making history at the Las Vegas Sphere.

PEOPLE reports that Gwen Stefani will be headlining the iconic venue as she reunites with No Doubt in May 2026.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stefani will be the first female headliner since the venue opened in 2023. The rock band, which formed in 1986 and most recently made a comeback in 2024, will headline six shows as part of a residency. They shared a video on Instagram on Thursday prior to the announcement, teasing fans that they’ve been working on something. The Sphere also shared a video on Instagram with the venue turning orange, and apparently were quick to point out that it’s similar to the cover art for 1995’s Tragic Kingdom, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: (L-R) Stephen Bradley, Tom Dumont, Gwen Stefani, Adrian Young, Tony Kanal, and Gabrial McNair of No Doubt perform onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

“The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way,” Stefani said in a statement. “The venue is unique and modern, and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

“I can’t wait to get on stage again with my bandmates,” said bassist Tony Kanal. “I can’t wait to get on stage again with my bandmates. There is a beautiful energy that happens when we play together, an electricity I have felt through all of our years. To be able to leave it all on the table each night and take our fans on the insane journey that is Sphere is beyond our wildest dreams. See you in May!”

Presale for the residency, which is May 6, 9, 9, 13, 15, and 16, 2026 begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, fans can sign up now through Monday at 10 p.m. PT. Vibee ticket and hotel packages are currently on sale, while all tickets will go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. PT. No Doubt will be the latest group to headline the Sphere. Backstreet Boys have been doing a residency at the venue and have added dates in December through February, while U2, Eagles, and Zac Brown Band will also be performing or have already performed.

Over the last 10 years, members of No Doubt have reunited only twice. They performed at Coachella in 2024 and performed at FireAid in Los Angeles in January to raise money and awareness for Los Angeles wildfire relief following the devastating fires in the area. Along with Stefani and Kanal, the band is also comprised of Tom Dumont on guitar and Adrian Young on drums.